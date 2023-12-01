Purdue Fort Wayne earns 70-55 win over IUPUI

Godfrey shot 8 for 18 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Mastodons (12-6, 4-3 Horizon League). Deonte Billups added 15 points while shooting 4 for 11 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Bobby Planutis shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.