Cinderella Saint Peter's dances on with win over Purdue

The Peacocks used a late run to pull ahead of the third-seeded Boilermakers to advance to the Elite Eight.

PHILADELPHIA — Cinderella is still dancing at the NCAA Tournament.

Fifteen-seed Saint Peter's hung with third-seeded Purdue and advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in school history, topping the Boilermakers 67-64.

It's the first time a 15-seed has ever reached the regional finals in the NCAA Tournament.

Daryl Banks III scored 14 points for Saint Peter's. Clarence Rupert added 11.

Trevion Williams led the Boilermakers with 16 points.

The Peacocks led by four with 14 seconds remaining after a pair of Banks free throws. Jaden Ivey made a three-pointer to pull Purdue within one and the lead was pushed back to three when Doug Edert made two free throws with four seconds left.

Ivey had a good look at a deep three-pointer as time expired, but the ball hit the front of the rim and bounced away.

The Boilermakers last made the Elite Eight in 2019 and were trying to reach their first Final Four since 1980.