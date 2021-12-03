Ohio State beats Purdue in overtime during Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

Ohio State was able to go ahead of Purdue in overtime winning 87-78.

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue University and Ohio State University faced off in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament in a game that brought a dramatic comeback and overtime play.

Ohio State was able to go ahead of Purdue in overtime winning 87-78. With two wins in two days, the Buckeyes will now face longtime rival and conference regular-season champion No. 4 Michigan in Saturday’s first semifinal game.

Seth Towns scored six of his season-high 12 points in overtime, helping No. 9 Ohio State beat No. 21 Purdue.

Duane Washington Jr. scored 20 points for Ohio State, which led by 18 at halftime. Trevion Williams finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds and five for Purdue.