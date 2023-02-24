No. 5 Purdue hosts No. 17 Indiana, looks for 25th win of season

IU beat Purdue 79-74 in their first meeting earlier this month.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 5 Purdue will look for its 25th win of the season when the Boilermakers face the No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers. Saturday's meeting will be the second of the season between the two teams.

Purdue is 13-4 against the Big Ten, and Indiana is 10-7 against conference opponents.

Bottom line

The Boilermakers are 13-1 on their home court. Purdue is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 73.5 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Hoosiers are 10-7 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 8-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Top performers

Braden Smith is averaging 10 points and 4.3 assists for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 20.6 points and 12.1 rebounds while shooting 62.3% over the past 10 games for Purdue.

Miller Kopp is shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging eight points. Trayce Jackson-Davis is shooting 54.7% and averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Last 10 games

Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.