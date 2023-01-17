Nembhard scores 12, Creighton beats Butler 73-52

Nembhard added 11 rebounds for the Bluejays (11-8, 5-3 Big East Conference). Baylor Scheierman scored 12 points and added five assists. Ryan Kalkbrenner shot 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Simas Lukosius finished with 18 points for the Bulldogs (11-9, 3-6). Butler also got 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks from Jalen Thomas. In addition, Connor Turnbull finished with six points.

“I thought we competed tonight," said Butler head coach Thad Matta. "At some point, you have to put the ball in the basket. We missed a lot of shots at the rim that we normally make, and at critical times. Right now, we’re putting so much pressure on our defense, especially against a team like Creighton that can hurt you in so many ways.”