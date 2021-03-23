NCAA weight room issue prompts upset and apology

NCAA President Mark Emmert admits they dropped the ball in San Antonio where the women's tournament tipped off this weekend.

INDIANAPOLIS — NCAA President Mark Emmert admits they dropped the ball in San Antonio where the women's tournament tipped off this weekend.

The weight room was not set up when players began arriving this weekend.

An Oregon player posted a video on TikTok showing a handful of weights in a large empty room, prompting outrage and comparison to the men's weight room in Indianapolis, which is many times bigger with more equipment.

Later, another video showed players showing off a room full of benches and equipment and thanking the NCAA.

During a luncheon interview Monday, Emmert said there was no excuse for the weight room not being ready before players arrived.

"Our commitment to women'' sports is unequivocal and unabated," Emmert said. "We're incredibly proud of what they do in sports. Do we have more to do? Did we drop the ball and have things to fix? You bet."

The lapse drew widespread criticism.

In a lengthy Twitter post, former Notre Dame Women's basketball coach Muffett McGraw wrote in part, "While I appreciate the outrage the fact that there's a huge disparity between men's and women's sports is hardly breaking news. We've been battling this for years and frankly, I'm tired of it... time's up gentleman. This generation of women expects more, and we won't stop until we get it."

Beth Couture, Associate Head Coach for the Purdue Women's Basketball Team said what happened "was unfortunate, whether it was an oversight or something else. We weren't shocked. We see stuff like this all the time."

Terry Kix, Purdue's Director of Women's Basketball, also chalked it up to "an oversight" given the difficult and ever-changing environment this year, but she also said, "When the NCAA came out right from the beginning and said this is the men's tournament and never even mentioned the women's," the sensitivity level shot up.

And while they acknowledge the men generate considerably more revenue, Couture said, "I don't think Title IX (a federal civil rights law passed in 1972) was meant for who's the revenue sport and who's not. It came out for the equality part, the part dealing with athletics."

They are happy to see more women's games televised this year.

"It's not always been like that," Couture said. "You had to pick and choose so that's a step in the right direction. Let's give credit where credit is due."