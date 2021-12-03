Michigan State ousts No. 9 Indiana from women's tourney

Grace Berger led the Hoosiers with 19 points before fouling out.

INDIANAPOLIS — Nia Clouden scored 30 points, including seven in a pivotal 10-1 run, as Michigan State upset No. 9 Indiana 69-61 in the quarterfinals of the women’s Big Ten Tournament.

The junior guard hit two jumpers as well as a 3-pointer in about a two-minute span to propel the seventh-seeded Spartans to a 57-48 lead over the second-seeded Hoosiers in the final quarter.

Clouden had 12 points and five foul shots in the final quarter. The Spartans (15-7) avenged a regular-season loss to the Hoosiers (18-5), who had entered on a nine-game winning streak.