x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Ncaab

Michigan State boosts NCAA hopes with 64-58 win over Indiana

The Hoosiers have lost four games in a row and five of six.
Credit: AP
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, left, and Michigan State's Mady Sissoko vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Aaron Henry had 18 of his 22 points in the second half, leading Michigan State to a 64-58 win over Indiana in a matchup of teams on the bubble to play in the NCAA Tournament. 

The Spartans broke a ninth-place tie in the conference with the Hoosiers. 

Michigan State’s Joshua Langford scored 13 points for a team that has won four of its last five games. 

Indiana's Rob Phinisee scored 16 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis was held to a season-low nine points for the Hoosiers, who have lost four games in a row and five of six.

The Hoosiers (12-13) finish regular season play at No. 23 Purdue (17-8) on Saturday, March 6 at 2 p.m. ET.

RELATED: Edey helps No. 23 Purdue hold off No. 25 Wisconsin 73-69

RELATED: Indianapolis getting ready for big month of basketball as calendar turns to March