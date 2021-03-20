Purdue bounced from NCAA Tournament in first round upset by North Texas

The Boilermakers trailed much of the night, then forced overtime, but the Mean Green ran away with the upset in the extra period.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Purdue Boilermakers' stay in the NCAA Tournament didn't last long.

Indiana's lone representative in the tournament the state is hosting was upset by 13-seed North Texas, 76-69, at Lucas Oil Stadium Friday night.

The Boilermakers trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half and were down 32-24 at halftime. Purdue cut the lead to five early in the half before Mardrez McBride extended the North Texas advantage back to nine with 17:49 remaining.

A Jaden Ivey free throw got the Boilermakers to within one point with 10:42 left before the Mean Green re-established a two-possession lead, then again led by nine with just under eight minutes to play.

North Texas had the ball with a four-point lead and four minutes remaining, but Trevion Williams got a steal and threw down an emphatic dunk as the game went to its final media timeout.

After another Mean Green turnover, Ivey scored on a breakaway layup to tie the game. He was fouled on the basket, but like Williams the play before, missed the free throw.

After an air ball on the ensuing North Texas possession, Isaiah Thompson drew a foul with 2:35 remaining, but also missed the front end of a one-and-one and the Mean Green grabbed the rebound, then regained the lead with two minutes remaining.

Purdue cut the lead in half to 61-59, then got a stop on defense with 36 seconds remaining. Williams missed a shot to tie the game, but got his own rebound and put it back to knot the score at 61 with 21 seconds left.

The Boilermakers almost got a steal as the Mean Green set up for a final shot, but North Texas got one last shot with 1.6 seconds remaining. James Reese got a look, but his shot bounced off the rim as time expired.

The Mean Green weren't fazed by the extra session. They scored the first seven points of overtime to open up a 68-61 lead with 2:23 remaining, forcing Matt Painter to call timeout.

After the timeout, Purdue's drought continued until Mason Gillis hit a three-pointer with 26 seconds left to cut the North Texas lead to 72-64.

From that point, Ivey made a three-pointer and Williams had a dunk, but the Mean Green made their free throws to seal the win.

The loss was the second upset of the day for the Big Ten after two-seed Ohio State was bounced in overtime, 75-72, by Oral Roberts on the Boilermakers' home floor at Mackey Arena.