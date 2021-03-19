Ohio State eliminated from NCAA Tournament after falling to Oral Roberts in OT

Liddell finished with a double-double for the Buckeyes with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Ohio State's season came to an end Friday after a 75-72 loss against Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 2 seed Buckeyes (21-10) led by eight around the 7:30 mark in the first half before the No. 15 seed Golden Eagles (17-10) took a three-point lead at the break.

After falling behind by seven with just under 13 minutes left, Ohio State regained the lead at 54-53 but it would be short-lived as Oral Roberts responded with a quick three.

With the game tied at 60, the Buckeyes got out to a four-point lead with 2:34 left.

With just under 15 seconds left, Oral Roberts hit a pair of free throws to tie the game at 64. Duane Washington Jr.’s step-back jumper before the buzzer was no good setting up overtime.

In overtime, the Golden Eagles jumped out to a six-point lead, but the Buckeyes battled back and closed it to one on a three by E.J. Liddell.

However, Oral Roberts was able to hit two free throws and both of Ohio State's final looks were no good.