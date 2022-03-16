March Madness: How to watch projected NBA lottery picks in the first round of the NCAA tournament

Here's how to watch the projected lottery picks in this summer's NBA draft in Thursday and Friday's first-round NCAA tournament games.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The men's NCAA tournament is a great time for basketball fans to get a closer look at the country's top college players and NBA prospects. All but two of the players currently projected to be selected in this summer's NBA draft lottery (first 14 picks) will take the court Thursday and Friday in first-round tournament games.

Two of those players will compete right here in Portland during first-round games Thursday at Moda Center. Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren, a potential No. 1 pick in the draft, will lead the top-seeded Bulldogs against 16 seed Georgia State. And Memphis center Jalen Duren, a projected Top 10 pick, leads the 9 seed Tigers against No. 8 seed Boise State.

The only players widely projected to be drafted in the lottery who won't be playing in the tournament are Kentucky shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, who hasn’t played a single game for the Wildcats this season, and guard Dyson Daniels, who forewent college to play for G League Ignite.

The rest of the projected lottery picks will compete this week and perhaps beyond as the tournament progresses. That should be of particular interest to fans of the Portland Trail Blazers, who are expected to have two lottery picks in this summer's NBA draft, and other fans of NBA teams expected to have draft selections among the Top 14 picks.

Here's how to watch the top NBA prospects in Thursday and Friday's first-round NCAA tournament games (all times PT):

___

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

When: (1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Georgia State, Thursday, 1:15 p.m., TNT

Player profile: Gonzaga's 7-foot freshman center is averaging 14.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game this season. Holmgren is skilled all over the court, just as comfortable handling the ball in the open court as he is operating in the paint (73.4% on 2-point attempts) as he is launching from the 3-point line (41.2% on more than three 3-point attempts per game).

___

Jabari Smith, Auburn

When: (2) Auburn vs. (15) Jacksonville State, Friday, 9:40 a.m., truTV

Player profile: A 6-10 power forward, Smith has a versatile game that extends out to the 3-point line. The Auburn freshman is shooting 42.8% on more than five 3-point attempts per game. He's averaging 17.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Smith also excels on defense (1.2 steals and 1.0 block per game), with the ability to switch and guard multiple positions.

___

Paolo Banchero, Duke

When: (2) Duke vs. (15) CSU Fullerton, Friday, 4:10 p.m., CBS

Player profile: The 6-10 power forward is a native of the Pacific Northwest and former star at O'Dea High School in Seattle. The Duke freshman is averaging 17.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and almost a block per game. Banchero has a lot to his game on offense, with the ability to bruise inside or operate more like a guard in transition or as a pick-and-roll ball handler.

___

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

When: (3) Purdue vs. (14) Yale, Friday, 11 a.m., TBS

Player profile: The 6-4 sophomore guard is averaging 17.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He's explosive in the open court and in the half court, with the ability to break down defenders off the dribble and create for himself or others, with his playmaking showing improvement over the season. He's also improved another weakness, shooting 35.6% from 3 this season after making just 25.8% of his 3-point attempts as a freshman.

___

Keegan Murray, Iowa

When: (5) Iowa vs. (12) Richmond, Thursday, 12:10 p.m., truTV

Player profile: Murray may not be the top prospect in the draft, but the 6-8 sophomore power forward is having one of the best seasons in college basketball this year. He's averaging 23.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game, while shooting 62% on 2-pointers and 40.5% on nearly five 3-point attempts per game.

___

Jalen Duren, Memphis

When: (8) Boise State vs. (9) Memphis, Thursday, 10:45 a.m., TNT

Player profile: Memphis' 6-11, 250-pound center is one of the youngest players expected to be drafted (he turns 19 in November) and he's had a good freshman season, averaging 12.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. If Memphis beats Boise State, it sets up an intriguing potential second-round matchup against Holmgren and Gonzaga in Portland on Saturday.

___

AJ Griffin, Duke

When: (2) Duke vs. (15) CSU Fullerton, Friday, 1:10 p.m., CBS

Player profile: Duke's 6-6 freshman forward got off to a slow start and didn't crack Duke's starting lineup until the 15th game of the season. But since that first start, on Jan. 12, Griffin has averaged 12.6 points and 4.4 rebounds for a stacked Duke squad. He's been a knock-down shooter from distance all season, shooting 46.7% on four 3-point attempts per game. Tune into Duke's game to watch Banchero and Griffin, but also keep an eye on Blue Devils sophomore center Mark Williams, a 7-footer who's averaging 10.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in just 22.9 minutes per game.

___

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

When: (3) Wisconsin vs. (14) Colgate, Friday, 6:50 p.m., TBS

Player profile: The 6-5 sophomore guard is a gritty, high-volume scorer, averaging 19.7 points per game. He's a great rebounder for a guard, pulling down 8.2 per game, and a strong defender. Scouts would like to see him show more consistency shooting from beyond the arc, as he's make just 31.7% of his four 3-point attempts per game after shooting 38.9% from 3 on lower volume as a freshman.

___

TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

When: (2) Kentucky vs. (15) Saint Peter’s, Thursday, 4:10 p.m., CBS

Player profile: Kentucky's 6-3 freshman guard is averaging 12.8 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game this season. Washington started the season strong, averaging 14 points and shooting 41.3% from 3 over the first 13 games. But since January, around the start of conference play, his statistical output declined to 11.8 points and 29.1% from 3 over the past 17 games. Scouts are intrigued by his scoring and playmaking ability, especially since he's played in an off-ball role all season for Kentucky.

___

Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

When: (1) Arizona vs. (16) Bryant/Wright State, Friday, 4:27 p.m., truTV

Player profile: The 6-7 guard/forward has averaged 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in his sophomore season for the Wildcats. The Pac-12 player of the year can stretch the floor, shooting 38.9% on almost five 3-point attempts per game over the past two seasons, and has shown improvement as a ball handler and playmaker. Defense remains a question mark for Mathurin. Is he all offense or can he be a 3-and-D wing in the NBA?

___

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

When: (1) Kansas vs. (16) Texas-Southern, Thursday, 6:57 p.m., truTV

Player profile: Agbaji, a 6-5 guard, is the only senior projected to be drafted in the lottery. The 21-year-old has improved each season at Kansas and has put together a strong senior campaign, averaging 19.7 points and 5.1 rebounds, while shooting the lights out from 3, making 40.5% of his 6.9 attempts per game. To appreciate Agbaji's athleticism, check out this dunk highlight.

___

Tari Eason, LSU

When: (6) LSU vs. (11) Iowa State, Friday, 4:20 p.m., TBS

Player profile: The 6-8 forward comes off the bench for LSU but that hasn't stopped him from putting up big numbers. The sophomore was named to the All-SEC first team after averaging 16.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He shoots 52% from the field and 35.5% from 3 (on pretty low volume, just 2.4 attempts per game). Scouts say Eason is one of the better, more versatile defenders in the draft.

___

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

When: (7) Ohio State vs. (10) Loyola Chicago, Friday, 9:15 a.m., CBS

Player profile: Lidell, a 6-7 power forward, is averaging 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 blocks in his junior season. He shoots 49.2% from the field and 37.6% from 3 on 3.9 attempts per game. He's improved his 3-point shot each season, from 19.2% his freshman year to 33.8% as a sophomore to nearly 38% this season. He has a nonstop motor and is the anchor of Ohio State's defense.

___

Jeremy Sochan, Baylor

When: (1) Baylor vs. (16) Norfolk State, Thursday, 11 a.m., TBS

Player profile: Sochan's presence on this list is more about potential than production. The 6-9 forward is averaging 8.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 24.8 minutes per game for Baylor. He shoots 47.9% from the field but only 29.2% from 3 and just 57.5% from the free-throw line. Sochan projects, however, as a long, rangy forward who can defend multiple positions while initiating the offense in the half court and on the break. While you're watching Sochan, also be sure to check in on Baylor's other freshman forward, Kendall Brown, a 6-8 forward with a long wingspan, good defensive tools and potential long-range shooting ability. He's shooting 38.9% from the 3-point line but on low volume (1.1 attempt per game) and is expected to be a Top-20 draft pick.

___

SCHEDULE (in chronological order)

Thursday's games

10:45 a.m. — No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis, TNT | Player to watch: Jalen Duren, Memphis

11 a.m. — No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State, TBS | Player to watch: Jeremy Sochan and Kendall Brown, Baylor

12:10 p.m. — No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond, truTV | Player to watch: Keegan Murray, Iowa

1:15 p.m. — No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State, TNT | Player to watch: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

4:10 p.m. — No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s, CBS | Player to watch: TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

6:57 p.m. — No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas-Southern, truTV | Player to watch: Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Friday's games

9:15 a.m. — No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago, CBS | Player to watch: E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

9:40 a.m. — No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State, truTV | Player to watch: Jabari Smith, Auburn

11 a.m. — No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale, TBS | Player to watch: Jaden Ivey, Purdue

4:10 p.m. — No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 CSU Fullerton, CBS | Players to watch: Paolo Banchero, AJ Griffin and Mark Williams, Duke

4:20 p.m. — No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State, TBS | Player to watch: Tari Eason, LSU

4:27 p.m. — No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Bryant/Wright State, truTV | Player to watch: Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

6:50 p.m. — No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate, TBS | Player to watch: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

KGW Digital Executive Producer Jared Cowley can be reached on Twitter @jaredcowley.