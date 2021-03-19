Health department reminds people to wear masks and social distance during tournament

When washing hands, use soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If you can't wash them, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship really gets underway this weekend, and that's why the Marion County Public Health Department is putting out a pandemic reminder to residents and visitors.

The health department is asking people to continue wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing.

The CDC recommends everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask over their nose and mouth in public settings and when around people who don't live in their household.

When washing hands, use soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If you can't wash them, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.