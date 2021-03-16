5 positive tests in March Madness bubble; 6 referees ruled out due to COVID-19 protocols

There have been more than 2,300 COVID-19 tests administered as part of the protocols for the tournament.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA confirmed Tuesday morning that there have been five positive COVID-19 tests now within the controlled environment for the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament. There have been more than 2,300 COVID-19 tests administered as part of the protocols for the tournament.

Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, would not say if any of the five positive tests involved players or coaches.

"Health and safety are going to continue to be our top priority," Gavittsaid.

All teams are now in Indianapolis and quarantining, except for Virginia which will arrive later this week. The deadline for replacement teams is 6 p.m. Tuesday, but the NCAA does not anticipate needing to bring in those teams.

Six top college basketball officials have been removed from the NCAA tournament because one of the referees tested positive for COVID-19 and contact tracing ruled the others out. The referees who were sent home reportedly include Ted Valentine, John Higgins, Kipp Kissinger and Roger Ayers.

"Based on tournament protocols and contract tracing with local public health authorities, these officials may not participate in the tournament," the NCAA said in a statement.

According to Stadium's report, the six referees had dinner together at Harry & Izzy’s steakhouse in downtown Indianapolis on Sunday night.

#NCAA says about 2300 #COVID19 tests have been completed in the #MarchMadness "controlled environment" with 5 positives. NCAA will not identify whether any positives are student-athletes or coaches. — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) March 16, 2021

When officials arrived Sunday to check into their hotel, the rooms were reportedly not ready and there wasn't any food. So the referees were given permission to leave for dinner and one tested positive for COVID-19 afterward, Stadium and CBS Sports reported.

The one positive referee had worked conference games over the last weekend, but it was determined there is not concern to those teams. The positive ref is in isolation and five close contact refs are in quarantine.

More than 100 referees usually work the tournament, but this year it will only be 60 due to the pandemic. The NCAA had designated 17 refs to be on standby and is using four of those to replace the six removed. Other refs might need to work extra games to make up the shortfall. The remains 12 referees on standby will be used if other COVID-related issues arise among the officiating crews.