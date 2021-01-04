IU women's basketball coach Teri Moren agrees to deal through 2027

The deal increases Moren's yearly pay to $862,500. She can also receive performance bonuses.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University reached a new contract deal with head women’s basketball coach Teri Moren. The new contract is through 2027 and makes her one of the highest paid women's basketball coaches in the Big Ten.

The deal increases Moren's yearly pay to $862,500. She can also receive bonuses based on the team's athletic and academic performance:

Big Ten regular and postseason championships

NCAA Tournament or WNIT Tournament participation and victories

Conference and/or national coach of the year accolades

Team academic accomplishments

Moren's record over the last seven years at IU is 148-80, which includes three trips to the NCAA tournament. In the 2020-21 season, the team reached the Elite Eight for the first time in program history.

"This new contract places her in the upper echelon among her conference peers, rewards those achievements, and recognizes the upward trajectory that we are on. In my more than 30 years with the department I've never been as excited about the future of IU Women's Basketball, and that's because we have the right person leading us in the right direction," said Scott Dolson, IU vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics.

Moren's listed accomplishments by the university include:

Six consecutive 20-win seasons – the longest streak in program history

Three NCAA Tournament berths (2016, 2019 and 2021) and 2018 WNIT Championship – overall five postseason appearances

2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year

Highest ever NCAA Tournament seed in 2021 as the No. 4 seed

Made the program’s first appearances in the NCAA Elite Eight in 2021

Mackenzie Holmes earned the program's first Associated Press All-American honorable mention honor (2021). Collectively, Moren's players have earned four All-American honors in her tenure.

37 consecutive weeks ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 and 22 consecutive weeks in the WBCA/USA Today coaches poll

Three top 4 finishes in the Big Ten regular season in the last five seasons

A combined 21 All-Big Ten selections

Three CoSIDA Academic All District Selections and two CoSIDA Academic All-American honors

32 Academic All-Big Ten honorees

Holds a five-game win streak in the annual Barn Burner Trophy series with Purdue dating back to 2017 and winning eight of the last nine in the series overall

Began the program's Candy Stripe Crew event, which is held every fall for 50 children and adults with developmental disabilities