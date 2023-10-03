IU and Kentucky basketball matchup to return in 2025

The agreement calls for a four-game series with two home games for each program.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The rivalry returns in 2025 as Indiana University and the University of Kentucky basketball programs will faceoff once again.

The matchup will resume in the 2025-2026 season and continue through the 2028-2029 season.

The agreement calls for a four-game series with two home games for each program.

One of those matchups will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the schedule:

Dec. 20, 2025 – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Ky.

Dec. 27, 2026 – Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind. (IU home game)

Dec. 18, 2027 – Rupp Arena Central Bank Center, Lexington, Ky.

Dec. 16, 2028 – Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

“This is an exciting day for not only IU and UK Basketball, but college basketball,” said Indiana Athletics Director Scott Dolson. “When you consider the history, the passion, and the proximity of our schools, this is a game that means a great deal to so many people."

The two programs faced each other in Indianapolis 10 times from 1987-2005.

“This is a great day for our program and our fans,” Indiana Coach Mike Woodson said. “Indiana-Kentucky is one of the best rivalries in college basketball, with so many great games over the years."

Kentucky leads the all-time series between the two schools, 32-25, though Indiana drew last blood with the 73-72 victory at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Dec. 10, 2011.