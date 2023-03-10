Indiana Hoosiers take on the Maryland Terrapins in Big Ten Tournament

Friday's game is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Terrapins won the last matchup 66-55.

CHICAGO — The No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers and Maryland Terrapins meet in the Big Ten Tournament.

Friday's game is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Terrapins won the last matchup 66-55. Indiana is 12-8 against the Big Ten, and Maryland is 11-9 against the Big Ten.

Tip time is 9 p.m. EST.

The odds

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -1; over/under is 138

Bottom line

The Hoosiers' record in Big Ten play is 12-8, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference play. Indiana is ninth in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 68.5 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Terrapins are 11-9 against Big Ten teams. Maryland ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 2.6.

Top performers

Trayce Jackson-Davis is scoring 20.5 points per game with 11.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Hoosiers. Jalen Hood-Schifino is averaging 14.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 39.7% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Jahmir Young is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.2 points for the Terrapins. Don Carey is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Last 10 games

Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

