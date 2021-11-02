Indiana hands Northwestern 10th straight loss, 79-76 in 2OT

Indiana trailed by as many as 14 points, and led for just 14 seconds through regulation and the first overtime. But Jerome Hunter put Indiana ahead 75-71 with 16.2 seconds left in the second overtime on a step-back 3-pointer. Chase Audige answered at the other end on a corner 3-pointer, and Durham helped the Hoosiers seal it by making four free throws in the final 5.7 seconds.