Indiana hands Northwestern 10th straight loss, 79-76 in 2OT

Indiana trailed by as many as 14 points, and led for just 14 seconds through regulation and the first overtime.
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, left, blocks a shot by Northwestern forward Pete Nance during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Indiana won 79-76 in double- overtime. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

EVANSTON, Ill. — Aljami Durham scored a career-high 24 points, Armaan Franklin tied his best with 23 points and Indiana beat Northwestern 79-76 in double overtime for the Wildcats’ 10th straight loss. 

Indiana trailed by as many as 14 points, and led for just 14 seconds through regulation and the first overtime. But Jerome Hunter put Indiana ahead 75-71 with 16.2 seconds left in the second overtime on a step-back 3-pointer. Chase Audige answered at the other end on a corner 3-pointer, and Durham helped the Hoosiers seal it by making four free throws in the final 5.7 seconds. 

Audige led Northwestern with 19 points.

The Hoosiers (11-8) will take on No.4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (16-4) Saturday, Feb. 13 at noon ET. 

