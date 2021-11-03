Harris sinks game-winning FTs, Butler ousts Xavier in OT

The win moves Butler into a quarterfinal against second-seeded and No. 17-ranked Creighton on Thursday.

NEW YORK — Chuck Harris was clutch for Butler, sinking the game-winning free throws with three seconds left in overtime as the tenth-seeded Bulldogs ousted Xavier 70-69 in the Big East tournament.

Harris, who was 0-of-6 shooting by halftime, came alive with an early 3-pointer in the second half as Butler began a long climb back into the game.

Bryce Golden added 20 points, with 12 in the second half, and Bryce Nze 19.