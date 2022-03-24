Early fans greet Purdue Boilermakers in Philadelphia for Sweet 16

Fans greeted the team at their hotel, which was playing the Purdue fight song and was decorated with balloons.

PHILADELPHIA — In Philadelphia, known as the City of Brotherly Love, there is already plenty of love for the Purdue Boilermakers.

Even before they got to the Wells Fargo Center for practice Thursday morning, Boilermaker fans had already greeted them at the team hotel, seeking pictures and autographs.

When the team arrived Wednesday night, the Boilermaker fight song was playing at the downtown Sheraton Hotel and the Purdue insignia and balloons filled the lobby.

"They're on fire," one fan said as he stood in line to greet the team.

"We like our chances (of a win)," said Cory Marshall.

"And our fan support is really good," said Marshall's son. "I think we’ll have a lot of fans show up."

The Marshall family is in Philadelphia from West Lafayette.

"We actually planned this trip months ago," Cory said. "And when the bracket came out, we looked at it and thought we may have a shot at this."

By coincidence, they ended up staying in the same hotel as the team.

"So it's all falling together just like we hope it does for them."