Big Ten announces fans allowed at men's basketball tournament

Fans will only be able to use mobile ticket entry to get into the games.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis March 10-14.

The Marion County Public Health Department approved a plan to have a maximum of 8,000 attendees at the tournament, which will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Each school's ticket office will put a limited number of tickets on sale, with more information coming from individual schools. The conference said ticket sales will include a discounted student ticket program. Find more information at bigten.org/mbbt.

All-session tickets will be for sale at the following price points:

$210 for 500/600 level seats

$290 for 300/400 level seats

$400 for 100/200 level seats

The tournaments will only use mobile tickets for entry. The venue will be open one hour before each session.

Fans attending the games should follow the health and safety protocols for Lucas Oil Stadium.