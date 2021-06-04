Former Louisville basketball assistant Dino Gaudio enters guilty plea

Gaudio threatened to report to the media that the basketball program had violated NCAA rules in the production of recruiting videos unless the school paid him.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former University of Louisville (UofL) men's basketball assistant coach Dino Gaudio has entered a guilty plea after being federally charged for interstate communication with intent to extort.

Court documents say Gaudio threatened to report that the program had violated NCAA rules in its production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes unless the school paid him his salary of $25,000 for an additional 17 months or provided a lump sum equivalent of 17 months of salary in March.

Gaudio then sent a text message to UofL personnel with one of the videos he threatened to send. That text traveled outside the state. The United States Attorney's Office of Western Kentucky then charged Gaudio with interstate communication with intent to extort, a felony.

Additionally, Gaudio threatened to report the use of graduate assistants in practice.

The crime he pleaded guilty to carries a max sentence of two years imprisonment and $250,000 fine, the according to the United States Attorney's Office of Western Kentucky.

His and fellow assistant coach Luke Murray's contracts were not renewed for the upcoming season. UofL has already named the new assistants taking their place, Ross McMains and Kahil Fennell, who previously served as the program's director of basketball operations.

UofL Senior Associate Athletic Director, Kenny Klein, issued a statement saying, "While the University cannot comment at this time due to the ongoing federal investigation and NCAA process, the University continues to work cooperatively with all involved entities."

Gaudio is expected to be back in court for a sentence hearing August 27.

The FBI and the UofL Police Department are continuing to investigate the case.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.