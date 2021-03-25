Defense dominates, Hoosiers beat Belmont in women's NCAAs

Indiana advances to play North Carolina State, the No. 1 seed in the Mercado Region.

SAN ANTONIO — Grace Berger scored 17 points and Indiana used another suffocating defensive effort to beat Belmont 70-48, sending the fourth-seeded Hoosiers to the program’s first Sweet 16 in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Belmont was the first Ohio Valley Conference team to win a tournament game since 1990, but its chances of becoming the fifth No. 12 seed to advance to the regional semifinals were smothered by the Hoosiers’ defense and the Bruins’ own dismal 3-point shooting.

Indiana advances to play North Carolina State, the No. 1 seed in the Mercado Region. Destinee Wells scored 16 points to lead Belmont.