Defense dominates, Hoosiers beat Belmont in women's NCAAs

Credit: (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes)
Belmont guard Destinee Wells (11) drives between Indiana guard Tori Campbell (23) and guard Grace Berger (34) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA women's tournament at the Greehey Arena in San Antonio on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO — Grace Berger scored 17 points and Indiana used another suffocating defensive effort to beat Belmont 70-48, sending the fourth-seeded Hoosiers to the program’s first Sweet 16 in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Belmont was the first Ohio Valley Conference team to win a tournament game since 1990, but its chances of becoming the fifth No. 12 seed to advance to the regional semifinals were smothered by the Hoosiers’ defense and the Bruins’ own dismal 3-point shooting. 

Indiana advances to play North Carolina State, the No. 1 seed in the Mercado Region. Destinee Wells scored 16 points to lead Belmont.

