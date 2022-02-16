x
Ncaab

Davis' closing flurry sends No. 15 Wisconsin past Indiana

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 30 points and eight rebounds for the Hoosiers.
Credit: AP
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) battle for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. Wisconsin won 74-69. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Johnny Davis scored 30 points, including the final 13 for No. 15 Wisconsin, and the Badgers boosted their Big Ten title chances with a 74-69 comeback victory at Indiana.

Brad Davison added 21 points and seven rebounds for Wisconsin. 

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 30 points and eight rebounds for the Hoosiers, who have lost four in a row.

Davis rallied the Badgers late, finally giving them a 71-69 lead on a three-point play with 1:01 to go before sealing it at the free-throw line. 

Indiana missed two 3-pointers with a chance to take back the lead in the last 30 seconds.

