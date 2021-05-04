Dane Fife returning to Indiana as part of Woodson's staff

Fife played for Bob Knight and finished his career in 2002 as part of Indiana's last Final Four team.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana coach Mike Woodson has hired former Hoosiers star Dane Fife as associate head coach.

Fife played for Bob Knight and finished his career in 2002 as part of Indiana's last Final Four team. He spent the last 10 seasons on Tom Izzo's staff at Michigan State and the previous six seasons as head coach of IPFW's budding program.

He went 82-97 as the Mastodons made the switch from independent status to the Summit League.

Fife also spent two seasons as an administrative assistant on then Indiana coach Mike Davis' staff.

Woodson, who played at IU after graduating from Broad Ripple High School, was named the Hoosiers head coach last month after the team fired Archie Miller.