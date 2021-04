Trevion Williams' decision means he could still return to school next season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter is bringing back one familiar face and could be losing another.

Just hours after announcing he has rehired Paul Lusk as an assistant coach, all-conference forward Trevion Williams announced he would enter the NBA draft but would not hire an agent.

