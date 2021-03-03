Georgia Street to close for NCAA Tournament events

Restaurants along Georgia Street will be able to expand their dining space into the public right-of-way.

Georgia Street from Pennsylvania Street to Capitol Avenue will be closed for NCAA tournament related events through April 5.

Traffic will still be able to travel past Georgia Street on Illinois and Meridian streets. Cars will also be able to get to the parking garage between Illinois and Meridian streets.

Barriers on Georgia Street will start going up at 8 a.m. on Friday and the closure will be complete by the end of the day. Once closed, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works will be power washing the street and completing other various maintenance improvement projects through March 8.

Restaurants along Georgia Street will be able to expand their dining space into the public right-of-way. Officers will be patrolling to ensure the safety of pedestrians and restaurant patrons. Signage will also be placed along Georgia Street reminding people to wear masks and stay socially distanced.

DPW has also been preparing for the tournament with brick replacement on Monument Circle, repairs to the pavers and infrastructure along Georgia Street, power washing and street sweeping downtown streets, and specialized litter abatement efforts along corridors leading between tournament events.