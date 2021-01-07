College athletes move quickly to cash in on new endorsement opportunities

College athletes aren't wasting any time putting their name out to earn money for their likeness under a new NCAA rule.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday marked Day 1 of a new era in college sports. Student athletes can now make money off their name, image and likeness (NIL) - without impacting their eligibility to play college sports.

Indiana University quarterback Michael Penix is already advertising a $500 appearance fee through Dreamfield Sports. Purdue basketball players are asking for endorsement opportunities on their Twitter accounts.

"It's an exciting time,” said IU Senior Associate Athletic Director Jeremy Gray, who helped lead the team that crafted the school’s comprehensive NIL policy. “I'm really happy for the for the student-athletes to be able to do it. I think that the advantages that the large schools have had over the smaller schools is largely going to be the same as it already was."

Student athletes at larger schools might benefit from more opportunities from a larger fan and alumni base. But a smaller school like Butler University thinks there may be more opportunities for its student-athletes based on location.

"There are more businesses centered in Indianapolis than the rest of the state as a whole,” said Butler Athletic Director Barry Collier. “So maybe there's more opportunity there. There's also a big population here. That creates an opportunity for compensation for students in this category."

Sports agents like Indy-based Exclusive Sports Group can now represent student-athletes while they are still in college for NIL business.

"A big part of what we do when they turn professional and or become our client is build their brand,” said Exclusive Sports Group President & CEO Buddy Baker in his downtown offices. “Certainly, we have that experience and we work in that realm. So, student-athletes are going to turn to people that have that experience helping to monetize their brand."

Gray said 95 percent of IU’s student-athletes have gone through training on brand development, social media practices, money management and business education. The athletic department wanted to be out front of the NIL policy change to help student-athletes maximize their brand and earning potential.

"Maybe not life-changing money where they're going to be able to retire on this, but I think a fairly large percentage of students are going to be able to at least make a little extra money while they're a college student through this new policy,” said Gray.

Fresno State women's basketball players and twin sisters Hayley and Hanna Cavinder announced deals Thursday with Boost Mobile and Six Star Pro Nutrition. The pair have a combined 3.8 million followers across Instagram and TikTok.