Boilermakers arrive in Philadelphia for Friday's Sweet 16 matchup with St. Peters

Purdue chose Philly cheesesteaks when they dined as a team Wednesday night.

PHILADELPHIA — The Purdue Boilermakers, viewed all season as a team capable of making a deep run in March Madness, arrived in Philadelphia Wednesday for their Sweet 16 matchup.

Cinderella St. Peters faces Purdue Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Tipoff is set for 7:09 p.m. Purdue Head Coach Matt Painter says the Peacocks, getting tournament wins last week against Murray State and Kentucky, deserve to be called one of the best teams in the country.

