Big 12 Conference establishes football game cancellation thresholds

AUSTIN, Texas — Days before the start of the college football season, the Big 12 Conference released the thresholds it has put in place that would lead to cancellation of football games.

According to the Big 12, the following is required for teams to compete in the 2020 season:

The minimum number of players required to play a game has been set at 53. The number is based on the entire roster, including all scholarship and walk-on players.

Additional minimum thresholds of available players were also established for offensive linemen (7), interior defensive linemen (4) and quarterback (1). Teams falling below any of these benchmarks, based on game week test results, could still elect to play as scheduled if so desired. Otherwise, upon approval by the commissioner, the game would be declared a no-contest if it cannot be moved to a later date.

Bye weeks, or "open dates," will be utilized throughout the season if any teams need to cancel games due to teams not having enough players compete, according to the Big 12.

The 2020 Big 12 "9+1" schedule provides each team with two bye dates, plus the option to move the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship back one week to Dec. 19, if needed.

Football game cancellation thresholds have been established for the 2020 season.



➡️ https://t.co/j6WQmUmLCm pic.twitter.com/XyjiNDajnx — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 4, 2020

Non-conference games for Big 12 teams begin the weekend of Sept. 5 and conference play is slated to start Sept. 26.