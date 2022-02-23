Kent State runs past Ball State, 93-82

KENT, Ohio — Five Ball State players scored in double figures Tuesday night, but it wasn't enough against a streaking Kent State squad.
The Cardinals fell to the Flashes, 93-82
Miryne Thomas led Ball State (12-15, 7-9) with 19 points. Payton Sparks had 15 points.
Kent State (18-9, 13-4) is riding a nine-game win streak.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals play Eastern Michigan at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Worthen Arena.
