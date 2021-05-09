Westbrook ties Robertson's record, Wizards beat Pacers

The Wizards' Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson’s NBA record for triple-doubles with 181.

INDIANAPOLIS — Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson’s NBA record for triple-doubles with 181, finishing with 33 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists, and made two free throws with a second left to give Washington a 133-132 overtime victory over Indiana Saturday night.

Westbrook also blocked the Pacers' final shot. He has 35 triple-doubles this season and is averaging a triple-double for the fourth time.

Bradley Beal scored 50 points to help the Wizards move into the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of Indiana.