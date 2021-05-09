x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Nba

Westbrook ties Robertson's record, Wizards beat Pacers

The Wizards' Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson’s NBA record for triple-doubles with 181.
Credit: AP
Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook waves to fans as he leaves the court following an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Indianapolis. Washington won 133-132 in overtime. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson’s NBA record for triple-doubles with 181, finishing with 33 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists, and made two free throws with a second left to give Washington a 133-132 overtime victory over Indiana Saturday night. 

Westbrook also blocked the Pacers' final shot. He has 35 triple-doubles this season and is averaging a triple-double for the fourth time. 

Bradley Beal scored 50 points to help the Wizards move into the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of Indiana. 

Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists, and Caris LeVert had 35 points and 14 rebounds.

    

Related Articles