Cavaliers acquire Caris LeVert in trade with Pacers

In return, the Pacers are getting veteran guard Ricky Rubio along with a handful of picks, including a lottery-projected first-round pick this year.
Credit: AP
Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert, right, drives around Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS — We're less than a week away from the Feb. 10 NBA Trade Deadline, the most explosive trade deadline of any of the major sports year-to-year, and things are starting to heat up. 

Pulling off a major move before the deadline, the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed in principle to acquire guard Caris LeVert from Indiana. The Pacers are also giving the Cavs a 2022 second-round pick via Miami. 

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle confirmed the proposed deal shortly before Sunday night's tip-off in Cleveland. 

In return, the Pacers are getting veteran guard Ricky Rubio along with a handful of picks, including a lottery-projected first-round pick this year.

Indiana acquired Levert via trade last January. 

A six-year NBA veteran, LeVert is averaging 18.7 points per game this year for the Pacers, who themselves got him from Brooklyn in the four-team trade that sent former MVP James Harden to the Nets as well as big man Jarrett Allen to the Cavaliers. Unfortunately, Indiana's record is just 19-35, well out of the Eastern Conference playoff race. 

The team is now in a position to start a rebuild. 

In contrast, the Cavs have moved into playoff position this season and believe they can win the Eastern Conference title. The Cavs are currently tied for third in the East at 32-21, just 1 1/2 games behind top-seeded Chicago. 

They've been aggressively shopping for more backcourt help after losing guards Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio to season-ending injuries.

LeVert, a 27-year-old Ohio native, was one of several notable names linked to Cleveland as the trade deadline approached. 

The trade deadline is this Thursday at 3 p.m.  

