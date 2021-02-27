Pacers' Sabonis added to All-Star team with Durant out

Domantas Sabonis was picked to replace Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who will be out through the All-Star break because of a hamstring injury.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis is an NBA All-Star for the second straight year.

Sabonis was picked to replace Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who will be out through the All-Star break because of a hamstring injury. That means the Brooklyn Nets star won't play in the All-Star game, for which he was chosen to serve as a team captain.

Sabonis was selected for the game by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

He played in his first All-Star Game last year and also participated in All-Star Weekend in 2017 and 2018.

Sabonis started the season with 16 straight double-doubles, a Pacers team record. He has 24 double-doubles on the season, including three triple-doubles. His seven career triple-doubles are also a franchise record, the team said.