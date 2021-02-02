NBA player DeAndre' Bembry raising money to provide shoes to kids in Indy

Bembry's organization, AP World, teamed up with nonprofit "Shoes That Fit" to provide new athletic shoes to 500 kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Toronto Raptors forward DeAndre' Bembry isn't from Indianapolis and hasn't played basketball here – other than when he's passing through with the visiting team. But Bembry has a passion for giving back and decided to lend a helping hand to kids in Indy this spring.

"Shoes can pretty much brighten or lift up any kid's day. Anytime I got a fresh pair of shoes I was happy to show them off in school or felt like I could do something better just by what I had on my feet," Bembry said. "Any shoe I get still today, I'm grateful for and also just playing basketball you need a fresh pair of kicks to get on the court and get it going."

Avachino Reeves, the director of development and marketing for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis said they were extremely surprised when Bembry and "Shoes That Fit" reached out.

"We hadn't had a prior relationship," Reeves said. "Then we found out DeAndre' wasn't from the city so you're like, 'what's the connection?' Just to find out that there are people out there, even if they're not in your city, that are really looking out for the kids and the families and they just really want to be a help."