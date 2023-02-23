Legacy grants, arts project vote announced ahead of 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will be in Indianapolis on Feb. 18.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee announced grants and a chance for Hoosiers to vote on arts projects.

Three new nonprofits received $50,000 grants, including Aspire Higher Foundation Inc., Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County and Phalen Leadership Academies.



The All-Star Game was supposed to be in Indianapolis in 2021, but COVID pushed the city's chance at hosting until 2024.

In 2020, the NBA All-Star Host Committee announced 21 Legacy Project grant recipients in 18 Indiana counties. The three new legacy projects raise the grant total for Indiana to $1.2 million. The funding supports brick-and-mortar projects focused on improving the health and wellness of our young people.

"These investments and opportunities are the kinds of things that set Indianapolis apart as a host city, and it is only fitting that NBA All-Star 2024 will both create a lasting legacy on our young people across the state and a way to celebrate Indiana’s very special love affair with the game of basketball," said Rick Fuson, chief executive officer of Pacers Sports & Entertainment and the Chairman of the NBA All-Star 2024 Board of Directors.

Hoosiers will also have a chance to vote for their favorite Indiana high school basketball players, places, and moments as part of the Hoosier Historia arts project. Submissions have already been narrowed down to the top 50, which can be voted on by clicking here through March 23.

Those with the most votes will be celebrated through art at NBA All-Star 2024. Artists across Indiana will paint their interpretations of these players, places, and moments on 6-foot tall basketball sculptures. The sculptures will be displayed in downtown Indianapolis.