'I'm tired as hell ... I need a recovery beer' | Luka Doncic 60-point, 20-rebound triple double in wild comeback breaks the internet

The Mavericks were down nine with 33 seconds in regulation. Then, Luka magic overcame the American Airlines Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Fans inside the American Airlines Center on Tuesday witnessed one of the greatest individual regular season performances in NBA history.

In fact, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic wrote himself into the record books in a class of his own. Doncic recorded a stat line of 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists – never been accomplished before in NBA history.

That's right. Not even the likes of legend Wilt Chamberlain – who seemingly is in every statistical class – has done this. This is just part of Tuesday's Luka magic, though.

The electricity in the American Airlines Center started with an improbable comeback. The Mavericks were down by nine points with 33 seconds left in regulation. Christian Wood made a 3-pointer ... boom. Down six. Doncic stole the ball and drained an and-one (converted the free throw) with 15 seconds left.

Boom ... down three.

At this point, Doncic had logged 50 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, which had only been done by two other people in NBA history: Wilt Chamberlain (twice) and Elgin Baylor.

Dallas fouled and the Knicks went 1-for-2 from the line. Spencer Dinwiddie hit a three with 9.1 seconds left. Boom ... down by one. Dallas fouls and the Knicks make both free throws to go back up by three with seven seconds left.

New York, in the bonus, foul Doncic to send him to the free throw line for two shots instead of allowing him the opportunity to tie the game with a 3-pointer. Doncic made the first free throw, and Dallas was down by two with four seconds remaining.

Enter Luka magic. Doncic purposefully threw the ball off the rim, secured the offensive rebound and drained the game-tying bucket, sending the American Airlines Center (and the Internet) into a frenzy.

🚨 CHAOS IN DALLAS 🚨



Luka Doncic INTENTIONALLY MISSES the free throw, gets the rebound and puts it in to send the game to overtime!!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/DITWZEPuBr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 28, 2022

Doncic went on to score seven points in overtime en route to a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks and his final stat line of 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists.

The online reaction to Doncic's all-time performance was palpable.

Luka Dončić tonight:



- new career-high of 60 points

- new @dallasmavs scoring record

- new @AACenter scoring record

- first 60-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game in @NBA history

- 2nd 60-point triple-double in @NBA history

- first Maverick with 50+ points twice in 3-game span pic.twitter.com/cBRHlAhhlP — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) December 28, 2022

I’ve played with a lot Hall of Famers and seen some all time great performances… but what I just witnessed from Luka Doncic was one of the greatest individual performances I’ve ever seen in my damn life!!!! Don’t mind me tho and Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 28, 2022

We are watching greatness @luka7doncic I've never seen anything like that ever — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) December 28, 2022

It’ll be another statue in Dallas… Luka is like that! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) December 28, 2022

This dude Luka!! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) December 28, 2022

That was a MyCareer type performance from Luka tonight. Some video game shit — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 28, 2022

Luka just having fun!

The game EZ @luka7doncic ! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 28, 2022

Players in @NBA history with a 60-point, 20-rebound triple double:



Luka Doncic



That’s it. That’s the list. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/LSM8K9YaEQ — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) December 28, 2022

And then, the Slovenian-turned-Texan gave us the quote of the night:

"I'm tired as hell ... I need a recovery beer," Doncic said after the game on Bally Sports Southwest.

“I need a recovery beer.”



— Luka Doncic, after putting up first 60-20-10 triple-double in #NBA history



He is both an alien — and one of us.🍻#MFFL @wfaa pic.twitter.com/gIwnAT2HwH — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) December 28, 2022

Rest up, king. You deserve it. And cheers.