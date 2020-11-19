Live updates | 2020 NBA Draft is finally here!

Follow along as we highlight the key moments of tonight's draft.

CLEVELAND — The NBA draft has finally arrived!

Players such as Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman should be about a month into their rookie seasons by now. Instead, the draft was delayed multiple times from its usual June spot because of the coronavirus pandemic. That also prevented college players from making a final impression during March Madness and limited the way teams could evaluate players.

Perhaps that's why there is no consensus No. 1 pick this year. The Minnesota Timberwolves have the top pick, followed by Golden State, Charlotte, and Chicago. The Cavaliers own the fifth overall selection.

Here is the running list of selections for the two rounds of tonight's draft:

Minnesota Timberwolves —Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia Golden State Warriors —James Wiseman, C, Memphis Charlotte Hornets —Lamelo Ball, PG Chicago Bulls —Patrick Williams, F, Florida State Cleveland Cavaliers —Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn Atlanta Hawks—Oneyka Okongwu, PF, USC Detroit Pistons—Killian Hayes, PG, France New York Knicks -- Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

Follow along as we'll give you a time-stamped look at the 2020 NBA Draft throughout the evening.

8:03 p.m. - Commissioner Adam Silver has officially welcomed us to the NBA Draft live from ESPN headquarters. The Minnesota Timberwolves are now on the clock with five minutes to make their selection.

8:11 p.m. - Your first pick of the 2020 NBA Draft is Anthony Edwards. The Georgia shooting guard is headed to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Edwards was named the SEC's Freshman of the Year after scoring 19 points per game for the Bulldogs in 2019-2020.

8:21 p.m. - Golden State selected Memphis big man James Wiseman with the second overall pick. Wiseman played for former NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway in high school and briefly in college. He only played for three games for the Tigers before being suspended by the NCAA, who deemed that Hardaway had acted as a booster in bringing him to Memphis.

8:25 p.m. - LaMelo Ball is headed to Charlotte. The native of Chino Hills, California has been literally all over the world. He played professionally in Australia and Lithuania, and also starred for the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio in 2018-19.

8:29 p.m. - The Chicago Bulls have taken Patrick Williams, a small forward from Florida State. Williams averaged 9.2 points per game for the Seminoles as a freshman.