LOS ANGELES — Former Rockets forward Jared Jeffries scored a slam-dunk on "The Price is Right" this week and won a shiny new car.

Jeffries, 41, correctly guessed the price of the Toyota while playing "One Away" on Monday.

The retired NBA veteran pumped his fist as he ran toward his new ride with a huge grin.

"What a good win to start this show! Way to go!" Host Drew Carey said.

The sporty red two-door is going to be a tight squeeze for Jeffreys, who is 6 feet 11, but he wasn't complaining.

Jeffries played 11 years in the NBA and spent most of his career with the Knicks. He was with the Rockets in 2010-11 and also played for the Trail Blazers and Wizards.