Wizards eliminate Pacers with 142-115 play-in game win

Washington scored 48 points in the third quarter to put the game away.

WASHINGTON — The Indiana Pacers season has come to an end.

The Washington Wizards blew Thursday's play-in game wide open in the second quarter and cruised to a 142-115 win over Indiana. The win eliminated the Pacers from the NBA playoffs and earned Washington a first-round matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Wizards turned a one-point lead after the first quarter into a 14-point advantage at halftime, then exploded for 48 points in the third quarter to put the game away.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 25 points, while Daniel Gafford scored 15 and grabbed 13 rebounds. Russell Westbrook had 18 points and 15 assists for the Wizards.