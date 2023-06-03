Will Ferrell takes in 1st Pacers game during Indianapolis visit

INDIANAPOLIS — Will Ferrell's surprise tour of central Indiana came to Gainbridge Fieldhouse Monday night.
The actor and comedian was in attendance at his first Indiana Pacers game as the home team took on the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Pacers' social media team documented the visit, starting with a pregame shootaround, where Ferrell drained a 3-pointer from NBA range.
The tour continued in the Pacers' locker room, where Ferrell was looking to share his beer.
"Aaron, you're not playing," head coach Rick Carlisle called out to Aaron Nesmith, who was inactive for Monday's game.
"You want some beer?" Ferrell asked.
"Nah, I'm good. I appreciate the offer, though," Nesmith replied.
"Aaron, you're in really good shape," Ferrell said.
Ferrell wasn't the only celebrity sitting courtside at the Fieldhouse Monday. Rapper 50 Cent snuck in to push the actor in a model IndyCar before the game.
Indianapolis Colts icon and coach Reggie Wayne and current Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. were also sitting close to the action.
The Pacers turned to Ferrell to fire up the Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd before the game.
"I need everyone up. Let's go Pacers!" Ferrell shouted.
Tied at 114 headed into the fourth quarter, Ferrell took another turn at the mic.
"What do we think of the Pacers? Sixers? Pacers?" he shouted, to alternating cheers and boos.
He didn't have quite enough magic, however, as the Pacers lost to Philadelphia, 147-143.
Ferrell turned heads Sunday in Beech Grove, when he made an appearance at the city's Walmart store.
Mike Earnest shared photos of Ferrell's visit with 13News, saying the actor told him he was in central Indiana shooting a documentary as he interacted with fans in the parking lot.