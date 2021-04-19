White's fast start helps lead San Antonio past Pacers 109-94

INDIANAPOLIS — Derrick White helped San Antonio break away early by scoring 16 of his 25 points in the first quarter and leading the Spurs to a 109-94 victory at Indiana.
Jakob Poeltel added 16 points as San Antonio won its second straight to stay in position for the play-in round.
The Pacers were led by Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert who each had 18 points in Indiana's third straight loss — this one minus three opening-night starters.
White's scoring flurry allowed San Antonio to take a 36-21 lead after one quarter and the Spurs never let Indiana get closer than nine.