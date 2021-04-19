White's fast start helps lead San Antonio past Pacers 109-94

The Pacers were led by Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert who each had 18 points in Indiana's third straight loss.

INDIANAPOLIS — Derrick White helped San Antonio break away early by scoring 16 of his 25 points in the first quarter and leading the Spurs to a 109-94 victory at Indiana.

Jakob Poeltel added 16 points as San Antonio won its second straight to stay in position for the play-in round.

The Pacers were led by Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert who each had 18 points in Indiana's third straight loss — this one minus three opening-night starters.