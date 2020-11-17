x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Indiana Pacers

Oladipo joins ownership group with New Zealand Breakers

The announcement comes as Oladipo is about to enter the final season of his current contract with the Indiana Pacers.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2020, file photo, Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo warms up for an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. While Oladipo’s future with the Pacers remains murky, his investments become clearer every day. Oladipo and business manager Jay Henderson have joined a group that includes former Florida basketball player Matt Walsh to purchase the New Zealand Breakers of the Australian National Basketball League. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — Two-time NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo and his business manager, Jay Henderson, have joined an ownership group to purchase the New Zealand Breakers of the Australian National Basketball League. 

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the deal will make Oladipo one of the world's youngest basketball owners. 

The announcement comes as Oladipo is about to enter the final season of his current contract with the Indiana Pacers and amid questions about his commitment to the team.

Oladipo says he will not be involved in the day-to-day operations, will not allow his ownership role become a distraction and that he is eager to bring an NBA title to the state of Indiana. 

Related Articles