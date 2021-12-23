x
Indiana Pacers

Turner, LeVert lead short-handed Pacers over Rockets 118-106

Myles Turner had 32 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's win.
Houston Rockets' Eric Gordon (10) puts up a shot against Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Turner had 32 points and 10 rebounds, Caris LeVert had 24 points and 11 assists, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Houston Rockets Thursday, 118-106.

Turner made 14 of 18 shots as the Pacers hit 52.8% from the field. 

Chris Duarte scored 18 points and Jeremy Lamb had 16 for Indiana, which played without starters Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis. 

Christian Wood scored 22 points for Houston, and Jalen Green added 20 in his return after missing nearly a month with a strained hamstring. 

Jae’Sean Tate had 18 points and Eric Gordon scored 15.

