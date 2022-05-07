Report: T.J. Warren signs 1-year deal with Brooklyn Nets

Warren missed the entire 2021-2022 NBA season and only played four games in the previous season due to consecutive stress fractures in his left foot.

INDIANAPOLIS — Free agent forward T.J. Warren, who was with the Indiana Pacers for three seasons, has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski shared the news on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Free agent G TJ Warren has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2022

According to ESPN, Warren averaged 19.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in his 71 games with the Pacers.

In the NBA bubble in 2020, Warren scored a career-best 53 points in the Pacers' 127-121 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Warren was subsequently named to the All-Bubble First Team after averaging 31 points across the eight games.

On Friday, the Pacers traded guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics for Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan and a 2023 first-round draft pick in the trade.