The Hornets were without two starters and lost guard Gordon Hayward for the second half due to a right foot sprain.

INDIANAPOLIS — Reserve guard Miles Bridges scored a season-high 23 points and the short-handed Charlotte Hornets overcame another injury and beat the Indiana Pacers 114-97.

The Hornets were without two starters and lost guard Gordon Hayward for the second half due to a right foot sprain.

Cody Zeller scored 17 points and Terry Rozier 15 for Charlotte, which has won five of seven.