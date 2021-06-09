Report: Nate Bjorkgren out as Pacers head coach

Bjorkgren spent just one year as the team's coach.

INDIANAPOLIS — NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren is out after just one season.

Wojnarowski reported Bjorkgren learned of the team's decision to dismiss him Wednesday.

Bjorkgren was informed today of decision to dismiss him, sources said. He met with management on Tuesday. Pacers are expected to pursue a more experienced, established head coach in this process. Bjorkgren lost locker room and much of organization in his one year as coach. https://t.co/FSwxnl66Ed — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 9, 2021

The Pacers hired Bjorkgren in October of 2020 after firing Nate McMillan, who was let go from in August 2020 after the team got swept in the first round of the playoffs.

The Pacers finished the season 34-38 after losing a play-in game against the Washington Wizards and missing the playoffs.