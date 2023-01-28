x
Indiana Pacers

Report: Myles Turner agrees to 2-year, $60M extension with Pacers

The contract extension includes an additional $17.1 million renegotiation on his 2022-2023 salary — the largest in NBA history.

INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Turner has agreed to a two-year, $60 million contract extension with the Indiana Pacers, according to an ESPN report. 

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news Saturday on Twitter

According to Wojnarowski, the agreement will include a $17.1 million renegotiation bump — the largest in NBA history — on top of Turner's $18 million salary this season. It also includes an additional $41 million over the next two seasons. 

Turner is averaging 17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks a game, according to ESPN.

He led the team with 24 points during Friday night's 141-131 loss to Milwaukee. Turner had 22 points and 13 rebounds during Wednesday night's game against the Orlando Magic. Turner and Bennedict Mathurin each scored 26 points during Tuesday night's win against the Chicago Bulls. 

    

