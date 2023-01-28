Report: Myles Turner agrees to 2-year, $60M extension with Pacers

The contract extension includes an additional $17.1 million renegotiation on his 2022-2023 salary — the largest in NBA history.

INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Turner has agreed to a two-year, $60 million contract extension with the Indiana Pacers, according to an ESPN report.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news Saturday on Twitter.

According to Wojnarowski, the agreement will include a $17.1 million renegotiation bump — the largest in NBA history — on top of Turner's $18 million salary this season. It also includes an additional $41 million over the next two seasons.

The $17.1M renegotiation – largest in NBA history - is on top of Turner's $18M salary this season and gives him an annual average of $30M-plus through 2024-2025. Pacers secure Turner as part of core built around him and guard Tyrese Haliburton. https://t.co/eYKa6FFS4E — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 28, 2023

Turner is averaging 17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks a game, according to ESPN.