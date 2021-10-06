Registration for free 'Pacers FanJam' now open

The annual event takes place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Oct. 10.

INDIANAPOLIS — With the start of the 2021-22 NBA season just around the corner, an annual Pacers season kickoff event is returning to the newly renamed Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"FanJam presented by Gainbridge" is set for Sunday, Oct. 10, and registration is now open for fans to secure free tickets.

Fieldhouse doors open at 11 a.m. for the event, which features a team scrimmage, rookie talent show, and complementary T-shirts and food vouchers for the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

Fans can visit Pacers.com/FanJam to secure complimentary tickets, with a limit of six per person.