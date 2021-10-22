Reggie Miller left speechless by NBA 75th Anniversary team selection

The Indiana Pacers legend was named among the 75 greatest players in league history Thursday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NBA finally found a way to take the words out of Reggie Miller's mouth.

The Pacers legend, known as much during his 18-year career for trash talking his opponents (and Spike Lee) as for his shooting accuracy, was named to the league's 75th anniversary team Thursday night.

Miller learned of his selection as one of the all-time greats on live TV, with his colleagues on the "NBA on TNT" having a little fun with the reveal.

Referencing an interview Miller did with Golden State Warriors star and fellow 75th anniversary selection Stephen Curry before the season, host Ernie Johnson Jr. said, "You had no idea at that point that you guys would be teammates on this night, huh? You made it."

As other hosts cheered and offered congratulations, a confused look crossed Miller's face.

"What are you guys talking about?" he said.

"You're on the list!" they replied.

After taking a moment to take it in, then apparently seeing the list for the first time, Miller let out a long "Whoa!"

"Seriously, I... OK. Wow... I'm a little flustered right now," Miller said, again taking a moment to collect his thoughts. "Looking at the first 50, everyone absolutely deserves to be on that list and I wasn't going to be upset if I wasn't, because I would put my resume up against anyone. But who's on that list right now... I'm a little shaken right now, because I wasn't expecting to be on that list, truthfully."

Miller averaged 18 points per game in his career, which was spent entirely with the Pacers. According to basketball-reference.com, as of Oct. 22, Miller ranks third all-time in career three-point field goals made (2,560) and his 25,279 career points rank 24th in NBA history. He played in 1,389 games, the 12th most played by an NBA player.

He was inducted into The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

The NBA’s 75th anniversary team, in alphabetical order:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; Ray Allen; Giannis Antetokounmpo; Carmelo Anthony; Nate Archibald; Paul Arizin; Charles Barkley; Rick Barry; Elgin Baylor; Dave Bing; Larry Bird; Kobe Bryant; Wilt Chamberlain; Bob Cousy; Dave Cowens; Billy Cunningham; Stephen Curry; Anthony Davis; Dave DeBusschere; Clyde Drexler; Tim Duncan; Kevin Durant; Julius Erving; Patrick Ewing; Walt Frazier.

Kevin Garnett; George Gervin; Hal Greer; James Harden; John Havlicek; Elvin Hayes; Allen Iverson; LeBron James; Magic Johnson; Sam Jones; Michael Jordan; Jason Kidd; Kawhi Leonard; Damian Lillard; Jerry Lucas; Karl Malone; Moses Malone; Pete Maravich; Bob McAdoo; Kevin McHale; George Mikan; Reggie Miller; Earl Monroe; Steve Nash; Dirk Nowitzki.