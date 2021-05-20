Pacers face Wizards Thursday night for a spot in the playoffs

The winner will be the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference and face No. 1-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

WASHINGTON — It's win or go home for the Indiana Pacers Thursday night in the nation's capital.

The Pacers play the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET at Capitol One Arena in the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament.

The winner will be the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference and face No. 1-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Indiana have the momentum going into Thursday night's game after beating the Charlotte Hornets 144-117 Tuesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Wizards lost to the Boston Celtics 118-100 Tuesday night, who earned the No. 7 seed and will face No. 2-seeded Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

The Pacers and Wizards finished with the same regular season record of 34-38, but the Wizards earned the tiebreaker with a better head-to-head record, sweeping the season series with three wins.

Indiana will play without Caris LeVert, who entered the league's health and safety protocol shortly before Tuesday's game vs. the Hornets. Indiana will also be without Jeremy Lamb, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren.